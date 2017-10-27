Madrid and Barcelona on collision course

The Catalan parliament could declare independence on Friday (27 October), while the Spanish senate is set to vote in favour of suspending Catalonia's autonomy.

"It is the parliament's duty to proceed with what the parliamentary majority determines in relation to the consequences of the application of article 155 against Catalonia," Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said on Thursday.

Article 155 of the Spanish constitution is the clause that allows the national government to take "a...