Ad
euobserver
Carles Puigdemont said there were "no guarantees" to justify elections and lets the Catalan parliament decide what to do. (Photo: parlament.cat)

Madrid and Barcelona on collision course

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

The Catalan parliament could declare independence on Friday (27 October), while the Spanish senate is set to vote in favour of suspending Catalonia's autonomy.

"It is the parliament's duty to proceed with what the parliamentary majority determines in relation to the consequences of the application of article 155 against Catalonia," Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said on Thursday.

Article 155 of the Spanish constitution is the clause that allows the national government to take "a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Spain points at elections as exit to Catalan crisis
Catalan leader spurns regional elections
Catalan MPs weigh independence declaration
Carles Puigdemont said there were "no guarantees" to justify elections and lets the Catalan parliament decide what to do. (Photo: parlament.cat)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections