EU 'embarrassed' by Catalan 'taboo'

A day after Spanish forces raided regional ministries and a party HQ in Catalonia on Wednesday (20 September), in order to prevent an independence referendum on 1 October, the EU is still adopting a cautious stance.
"We are attached to the respect of the Spanish constitution, as of all member states' constitutions," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told journalists on Thursday.
For the EU executive, he said, "a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here