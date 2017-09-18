Ad
euobserver
Police during the terrorist attack in London on 22 March (Photo: Reuters)

UK wants to keep EU security cooperation

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Britain has published proposals on a new security agreement with the EU after Brexit, as London tries to push talks to focus on the future relationship, while the EU is keen on closing the divorce deal first.

The UK government came out with its sixth policy paper on Monday (18 September), in which it did not rule out taking part in Europol, the EU's police force, and Eurojust, the bloc's judicial cooperation.

Eszter Zalan

Eszter Zalan

