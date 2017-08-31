Ad
"I'm going to have to live for months with the impatience of the people," Macron said. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service/Photo: Mauro Bottaro)

Macron calls for powerful eurozone budget

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The eurozone should have a sizeable budget of its own and play a more muscular role in the global economy, French president Emmanuel Macron has said.

He also said French labour reforms would create jobs and pledged a tough line on Russia in a wide-ranging interview in French magazine Le Point, published on Thursday (31 August).

Macron said the new euro budget shoul...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

