Vatican: Over 90 percent of Croatians are Roman Catholics (Photo: Mark & Becs)

Newest EU state bans gay marriage

by Valentina Pop,

Over 65 percent of Croatians on Sunday (1 December) voted in favour of a constitutional amendment defining marriage as a "union between a man and a woman."

The result came after a high-profile campaign by the Roman Catholic church to prevent the legalisation of gay marriage.

The legally binding referendum asked the question: "Do you agree that marriage is the union between a man and a woman?"

It was the first citizen-initiated referendum since Croatia's independence from the...

