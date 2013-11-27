UK asked to avoid 'hysterical' debate on migration

EU commissioners on Wednesday told the UK to avoid "hysteria" and to be more factual after Prime Minister David Cameron unveiled proposals to tighten migrants' access to social welfare payments.

"I would really applaud if on all these questions we could come down to earth again, look at facts and figures, see what has to be done in order to solve the small problems," said EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding.

Her colleague in charge of social affairs, Laszlo Andor, also said tha...