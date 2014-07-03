Ad
Surveys indicate strong public support for a single Parliament seat but think that governments should make the final decision. (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs to renew battle against Strasbourg seat

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Surveys in five countries have revealed large public support for a single European Parliament seat.

Published on Wednesday (2 July), the poll surveyed more than 1,000 people in Germany, France, Italy, Sweden and Poland. In all countries an overwhelming majority backed a single seat for Parliament, with between 12 percent and 18 percent supporting the status quo.

However, majorities in all five also said governments rather than MEPs should decide on the location of the seat.

Surveys indicate strong public support for a single Parliament seat but think that governments should make the final decision. (Photo: EUobserver)

