Sikorski: 'talented, articulate, thoughtful' or 'loose cannon'? (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Analysis

Will Sikorski be the next EU foreign policy chief?

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

With leaders haggling over EU top jobs this week, Polish FM Radek Sikorski is the most talked-about candidate for the next foreign policy chief.

His reputation just took a blow in a Polish eavesdropping scandal.

But whether or not he gets the EU post will speak volumes on EU-Russia ties and on whether EU capitals want Brussels to play a bigger role in foreign relations.

For its part, Poland is sending mixed signals on Sikorski’s bid.

When asked by EUobserver last w...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

