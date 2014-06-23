Will Sikorski be the next EU foreign policy chief?

With leaders haggling over EU top jobs this week, Polish FM Radek Sikorski is the most talked-about candidate for the next foreign policy chief.

His reputation just took a blow in a Polish eavesdropping scandal.

But whether or not he gets the EU post will speak volumes on EU-Russia ties and on whether EU capitals want Brussels to play a bigger role in foreign relations.

For its part, Poland is sending mixed signals on Sikorski’s bid.

When asked by EUobserver last w...