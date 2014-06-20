Nato says Russia funding anti-shale NGOs

Nato chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen has accused Russia of funding NGOs which oppose shale gas.
He made the controversial statement in a Q and A session at Chatham House, a London-based think tank, on Thursday (19 June).
“I have met allies who can report that Russia, as part of their sophisticated information and disinformation operations, engaged actively with so-called non-governmental organisations – environmental organisations working against shale gas – to maintain European depe...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
