German neo-Nazi party gears up for EP entry

Germany’s neo-nazi party, the NPD, is feeling euphoric. And it’s all down to Germany’s top court. The constitutional court’s recent decision to overturn the three-percent hurdle for obtaining a seat means the party could get a seat in the next European Parliament.

In fact, it is counting on its lead candidate Udo Voigt becoming an MEP after the May vote. It would be a first in the NPD’s 50-year old history.

It needs just 0.7 percent of the vote to get one of Germany’s 96 seats. I...