Ad
euobserver
An NPD march with Udo Voigt and Jens Puehse (2nd and 4th from the left). The banner in front of them says: "Enough paid out. We are not Europe's cash cow" (Photo: Andrea Roepke)

German neo-Nazi party gears up for EP entry

EU Political
by Andrea Roepke, Berlin,

Germany’s neo-nazi party, the NPD, is feeling euphoric. And it’s all down to Germany’s top court. The constitutional court’s recent decision to overturn the three-percent hurdle for obtaining a seat means the party could get a seat in the next European Parliament.

In fact, it is counting on its lead candidate Udo Voigt becoming an MEP after the May vote. It would be a first in the NPD’s 50-year old history.

It needs just 0.7 percent of the vote to get one of Germany’s 96 seats. I...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

German neo-Nazis could enter EU parliament after court ruling
An NPD march with Udo Voigt and Jens Puehse (2nd and 4th from the left). The banner in front of them says: "Enough paid out. We are not Europe's cash cow" (Photo: Andrea Roepke)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections