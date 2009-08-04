Ad
Germany is still the most populous EU state, but has the lowest birthrate (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU population to hit 500 million

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

The European Union's population is set to reach the 500 million mark in 2009, new figures from Eurostat, the bloc's statistics agency, showed on Wednesday (3 August).

On 1 January 2009 the population was estimated to stand at 499.8 million, compared with 497.7 million on 1 January 2008.\n \nThe EU population has been on the rise since 2004 due to an increase in birth rates combined with annual immigration of between 1.5 and 2 million people.

Last year, 5.4 million babies were born...

