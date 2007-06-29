Ad
euobserver

No surprises in poor and rich list of EU states

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Fresh data released by the European Commission's statistical services on Thursday (28 June) show that gross domestic product per citizen – somewhat a mirror to the wealth of EU states – is the lowest in the newest EU states, Bulgaria and Romania, while Luxembourg upheld its status of the most prosperous.

According to the Eurostat scoreboard - based on 2006 figures - there are ocean wide gaps between EU member states when it comes to the purchasing power of their citizens. The figures va...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections