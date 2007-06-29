No surprises in poor and rich list of EU states

Fresh data released by the European Commission's statistical services on Thursday (28 June) show that gross domestic product per citizen – somewhat a mirror to the wealth of EU states – is the lowest in the newest EU states, Bulgaria and Romania, while Luxembourg upheld its status of the most prosperous.

According to the Eurostat scoreboard - based on 2006 figures - there are ocean wide gaps between EU member states when it comes to the purchasing power of their citizens. The figures va...