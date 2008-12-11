Ad
euobserver
Tough and lengthy talks expected at the final summit of French presidency (Photo: EUobserver)

EU leaders gather for rift-packed summit

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Almost two years after adopting ambitious green goals, a year after signing the new Lisbon Treaty and some sixteen months after the first signs of the financial crisis, EU leaders are meeting in Brussels on Thursday (11 December) to write a new chapter in the three long-running dossiers.

The top-level gathering will kick off at 3 p.m., which is earlier than usual, with some diplomats predicting what will certainly be quarrelsome talks could drag on until late Friday or even early Saturd...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Tough and lengthy talks expected at the final summit of French presidency (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections