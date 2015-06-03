Ad
Donald Tusk, previously Polish PM, is now European Council President (Photo: European Council)

Polish ruling party is missing Donald Tusk

by Paulina Pacula, Warsaw,

For the first time in seven years Poland's governing centre-right party, Civic Platform (CP), has fallen to third place in public affections.

According to the latest opinion poll, conducted by Millward Brown for TVN24 tv station, just 17 percent of voters plan to back it in October's parliamentary election.

The populist Law and Justice Party is polling first (25%), while musician-turned-politician Pawel Kukiz is on 20 percent and the newly established liberal group, Nowoczesna.pl...

