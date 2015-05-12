Ad
Many Jewish schools and synagogues in Europe need police protection (Photo: Eric Parker)

Anti-semitism: An attack on all of us

by David Walzer, Brussels,

Later this week, 800 delegates from over 51 countries will travel to Israel to discuss the prolonged eclipse that has clouded the streets of Europe.

The 5th Global Forum for Combating Anti-semitism will convene in Jerusalem between 12 and 14 May and focus on the renewed threat to Jewish communities and individuals around the globe, a threat we had all hoped belonged to the past.

In the same week that Europe celebrates the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, the global fo...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

