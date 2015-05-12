Anti-semitism: An attack on all of us

Later this week, 800 delegates from over 51 countries will travel to Israel to discuss the prolonged eclipse that has clouded the streets of Europe.

The 5th Global Forum for Combating Anti-semitism will convene in Jerusalem between 12 and 14 May and focus on the renewed threat to Jewish communities and individuals around the globe, a threat we had all hoped belonged to the past.

In the same week that Europe celebrates the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, the global fo...