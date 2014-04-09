Ad
The Catalan National Assembly wants the region to declare independence from Spain by 23 April next year (Photo: Paco Riviere)

Spanish parliament rejects Catalan independence bid

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Spain’s parliament on Tuesday (8 April) overwhelmingly rejected Catalonia’s bid to call for a referendum on independence.

There were 299 votes against a proposal by Catalan leader Artur Mas to have an independence poll. Only 47 MPs from the Catalan and Basque nationalist parties voted in favour of the petition. One MP abstained.

Centre-right Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told the deputies before the vote that he could not “conceive of Spain without Catalonia nor of Catalonia outsi...

EU commission: Catalonia must leave EU if it leaves Spain
