Turkey starts visa-free talks with EU

Turkey is starting visa liberalisation talks with the EU, a first step in a process that could last years.

"This is a historic day for the Turkish people and the EU," Turkish foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu said in a joint press conference with two EU commissioners in Brussels.

Davutoglu said the talks, due to kick off in Ankara on 16 December, should not last longer than three years, after which Turkish citizens will be able to travel visa-free to the EU.

But EU home affai...