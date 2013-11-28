Ad
Still in recession. The OECD expects Greece's economy to shrink in 2014 (Photo: YoungJ523)

Greece to stay in recession, warns OECD

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The Greek economy will stay in recession in 2014 for the seventh consecutive year, according to the OECD.

The Paris-based Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) think-tank forecasts a further 0.4 percent economic slowdown next year in its economic survey of Greece published Wednesday (27 November), lower than the 0.6 percent growth currently projected by the Greek government and its creditors.

It also says that Greece will struggle to bring its debt burden b...

