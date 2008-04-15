Berlusconi wins Italian elections

Silvio Berlusconi has won the parliamentary elections in Italy, vowing to lead the country through the "difficult" years ahead.

According to early results confirmed by the country's interior ministry, Mr Berlusconi's centre-right coalition took 46.5 percent of the vote in the lower house Chamber of Deputies against 38 percent won by the centre-left party led by Rome's mayor Walter Veltroni.

Reacting to the news of his victory in a telephone interview with the Italian public TV Ra...