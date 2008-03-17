Ad
Turkey's top prosecutor is attempting to ban Prime Minister Erdogan's AK Party from politics (Photo: European Commission)

EU backs Turkish PM in battle with courts

by Leigh Phillips,

The EU is supporting embattled Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in his struggle with prosecutors who want his moderate Islamist party shut down, with the bloc's enlargement chief saying the accession process will go ahead despite the ongoing constitutional crisis.

Enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said on the weekend that attempts by the country's Constitutional Court to ban the centre-right Justice & Development Party (AK Party) may be in violation of Turkey's constitution, whic...

