euobserver
Despite its increased usage, the commission is finding it hard to recruit native English language speakers (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels faces shortage of English-language interpreters

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The English language may be increasingly heard on the streets of Europe but the European commission's interpretation and translation services are facing a serious shortage of English mother-tongue speakers.

This was the message from two senior commission officials on Thursday (19 February) when they addressed reporters as part of a campaign to increase awareness of the situation.

"I can tell you it is a worldwide problem," said Brian Fox of the commission's interpretation direc...

euobserver

