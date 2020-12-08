Warsaw and Budapest seek EU funds despite national veto

The mayors of Budapest and Warsaw argued for continued access to EU funds in a letter on Monday (7 December) describing their own Polish and Hungarian governments' blockade on the EU budget and Covid-19 recovery package as "irresponsible".

In a letter to EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, seen by EUobserver, a total of 249 mayors of Polish and Hungarian municipalities asked for ways to access the €750bn coronavirus recovery fund - even if Poland and Hungary end up left out d...