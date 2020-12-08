Ad
Prague mayor Zdeněk Hřib (l), Budapest mayor Gergely Karácsony and Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski (r) in Brussels in February (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Warsaw and Budapest seek EU funds despite national veto

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The mayors of Budapest and Warsaw argued for continued access to EU funds in a letter on Monday (7 December) describing their own Polish and Hungarian governments' blockade on the EU budget and Covid-19 recovery package as "irresponsible".

In a letter to EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, seen by EUobserver, a total of 249 mayors of Polish and Hungarian municipalities asked for ways to access the €750bn coronavirus recovery fund - even if Poland and Hungary end up left out d...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

