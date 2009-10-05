Ad
Lech Kaczynski (r) - his aides want him to use Lisbon for political advantage (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Glimmer of doubt over Polish ratification of Lisbon Treaty

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A senior aide of Polish President Lech Kaczynski has indicated that he will delay signature of the Lisbon Treaty, amid calls from his party to use the pact for political leverage.

The president's chief of staff, Wladyslaw Stasiak, in an interview on Polish national radio on Monday (5 October) said Mr Kaczynski is in no hurry to sign.

He linked the ratification to Mr Kaczynski's proposals to give the Polish parliament oversight powers over the Polish government in its dealings with...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

