GMO maize vote highlights 'absurd' EU rules

The European Commission is set to authorise the cultivation of a genetically modified maize crop - the insect-resistant Pioneer 1507 - despite opposition from 19 member states.

According to the so-called comitology rules of the EU, some laws can be approved by the commission if there is no qualified majority in the council of ministers rejecting it.

In a heated public debate on Tuesday (11 February), 19 states said they would vote against authorizing the genetically modified maiz...