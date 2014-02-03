EU has 'no corruption-free zone'

Corruption across the EU bloc is costing taxpayers billions, as member states fail to tackle the problem head on, according to the European Commission.

The Brussels executive on Monday (3 February) published its first ever bi-annual anti-corruption report on each of the 28 EU countries, citing public procurement and obscure political party financing as among the most pervasive problems.

“We are not doing enough and this is true in all member states,” EU commissioner for home affai...