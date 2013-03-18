Hungary awards top journalism prize to anti-Roma broadcaster

An anti-Semitic and Roma-bashing TV broadcaster in Hungary has received the country’s top journalism prize.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing government awarded Ferenc Szaniszlo the Tancsics Prize for journalism on Friday (15 March).
Szaniszlo works at the pro-government Echo TV channel.
He was fined €500 by the state media regulator in 2011 for calling Roma people "apes." He is also known for spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories during his TV shows.
