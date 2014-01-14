Ad
Anti-austerity protesters: One in two young people in Spain cannot get a job (Photo: M. Martin Vicente)

Young Europeans lack job skills, US consultancy says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Europe's young people lack the skills for work despite record levels of unemployment, according to a report by the US-based consultancy giant McKinsey

In its study, "Education to Employment," published on Monday (13 January), McKinsey said one in three firms feel that a lack of skills among Europe's youth posed major business problems, in the form of cost, quality, or time.

Meanwhile, 27 percent reported that they had left a vacancy unfilled over the past 12 months because they c...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Anti-austerity protesters: One in two young people in Spain cannot get a job (Photo: M. Martin Vicente)

