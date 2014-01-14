Young Europeans lack job skills, US consultancy says

Europe's young people lack the skills for work despite record levels of unemployment, according to a report by the US-based consultancy giant McKinsey

In its study, "Education to Employment," published on Monday (13 January), McKinsey said one in three firms feel that a lack of skills among Europe's youth posed major business problems, in the form of cost, quality, or time.

Meanwhile, 27 percent reported that they had left a vacancy unfilled over the past 12 months because they c...