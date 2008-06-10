Ad
euobserver
The Lisbon Treaty is the answer to the EU constitutional treaty, rejected by French and Dutch voters in 2005 (Photo: EUobserver)

A guide to the pre-referendum debate in Ireland

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

In an interview in French daily Le Monde on the weekend, Daniel Cohn-Bendit, the Franco-German Green MEP and veteran of the May évènements in Paris 1968 angrily warned Irish people against voting "No" in Thursday's (12 June) referendum on the Lisbon Treaty.

The interviewer had clearly caught the grizzled but venerable soixante-huitard in a moment of great concern, having just read Friday's shock Irish Times poll that announced that in the space of a few weeks, the "no" side had l...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The Lisbon Treaty is the answer to the EU constitutional treaty, rejected by French and Dutch voters in 2005 (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections