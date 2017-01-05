Ad
euobserver
Commissioner Oettinger has had the highest number of meetings with corporate representatives (Photo: European Commission)

NGOs warn against Oettinger's nomination

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European NGOs have protested in a letter to members of the European Parliament against extending EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger's portfolio ahead of his parliamentary hearing next Monday (9 January).

The German commissioner is not fit to hold the responsibility for human resources in the European Commission, said the letter, signed by, among others, anti-corruption groups Transparency International EU and Corporate European Observat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Oettinger flight was not a meeting, commission says
Oettinger left no trace of VW Dieselgate meeting
Oettinger rebuffed by Juncker over Greece comments
MEP barred from questioning Oettinger on plane trip
Commissioner Oettinger has had the highest number of meetings with corporate representatives (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections