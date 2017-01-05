NGOs warn against Oettinger's nomination

European NGOs have protested in a letter to members of the European Parliament against extending EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger's portfolio ahead of his parliamentary hearing next Monday (9 January).
The German commissioner is not fit to hold the responsibility for human resources in the European Commission, said the letter, signed by, among others, anti-corruption groups Transparency International EU and Corporate European Observat...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
