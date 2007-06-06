Ad
There is too much hyperbole over the EU consitutional treaty

by Richard Corbett,

I am getting increasingly fed up with those who qualify the Constitutional Treaty as a "radical new departure" or a "revolutionary change" to the nature of the EU. It is not. It is a pragmatic set of adjustments in response to problems with the existing system.

The EU has enlarged from 15 to 27 members, making the decision-making in the Council more cumbersome. The pragmatic response is to enlarge the area in which decisions are taken by a majority vote.

This the treaty does, exc...

