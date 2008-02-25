UK Liberal leader calls for vote on EU membership

Nick Clegg, leader of the British Liberal Democrats, the UK's third biggest political party, is calling for a referendum on the country's EU membership, in a bid to end a "crazy" debate on Europe and on a new Lisbon treaty among British politicians.
He is planning to file an amendment this week to a Lisbon treaty bill currently before the British parliament, demanding an "in or out" referendum, UK papers have reported.
Mr Clegg argues that in the ongoing parliamentary discussion ...
