Ad
euobserver
Brits should decide whether they want to stay in the EU or not, argues Mr Clegg (Photo: EUobserver)

UK Liberal leader calls for vote on EU membership

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

Nick Clegg, leader of the British Liberal Democrats, the UK's third biggest political party, is calling for a referendum on the country's EU membership, in a bid to end a "crazy" debate on Europe and on a new Lisbon treaty among British politicians.

He is planning to file an amendment this week to a Lisbon treaty bill currently before the British parliament, demanding an "in or out" referendum, UK papers have reported.

Mr Clegg argues that in the ongoing parliamentary discussion ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Brits should decide whether they want to stay in the EU or not, argues Mr Clegg (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections