Ad
euobserver
Construction remains one of the key sectors which attracts black market labour (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels seeks to boost fight against black market labour

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission will on Wednesday (24 October) recommend that member states reduce taxes on labour, boost controls on cross-border firms and remove barriers to labour markets for EU newcomers in order to fight against black market work.

In its paper, seen by EUobserver, the commission points out that black market labour continues to eat up as much as 20 percent of countries' GDP, particularly in the south of Europe, such as Italy, Spain and Portugal.

On the other hand, in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Construction remains one of the key sectors which attracts black market labour (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections