Cameron promises more devolution across UK

Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday (19 September) promised more powers will be devolved to all parts of the UK while expressing his delight that Scotland voted to stay a part of the United Kingdom.
Cameron said Scotland will be granted more say over tax, spending, and welfare, “all agreed by November and draft legislation published in January.”
The Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats had earlier signed a pledge to give Scotland "extensive new powers" should the UK ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
