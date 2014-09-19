Ad
euobserver
UK prime minister David Cameron has promised to devolve more power across the UK (Photo: Downing Street)

Cameron promises more devolution across UK

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday (19 September) promised more powers will be devolved to all parts of the UK while expressing his delight that Scotland voted to stay a part of the United Kingdom.

Cameron said Scotland will be granted more say over tax, spending, and welfare, “all agreed by November and draft legislation published in January.”

The Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats had earlier signed a pledge to give Scotland "extensive new powers" should the UK ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Scotland chooses to stay in UK
UK prime minister David Cameron has promised to devolve more power across the UK (Photo: Downing Street)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections