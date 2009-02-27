Ad
Roma are discriminated against and excluded in a number of EU societies (Photo: Studii Romani)

US criticises EU countries for human rights abuses

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Ethnic discrimination on the Belgian labour market, neo-Nazi extremism in Austria and abuses against Roma in nine EU countries are some of the findings of the 2008 US government report on human rights.

The report, issued on Wednesday (25 February) by the State Department for each country of the world, says that the Belgian government "generally respected the human rights of its citizens," but found several problems, such as overcrowded prisons, lengthy pre-trial detention, poor detentio...

