MEPs press EU Commission over Qatari-paid business-class flights

Pro-transparency MEPs are asking probing questions into possible conflict of interest between a senior EU commission official and Qatar.
The demand follows revelations by Politico Europe that the commission's director-general of transport, Henrik Hololei, had two of his nine free business-class trips on Qatar Airways paid for by Qat...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
