Ad
euobserver
German Green MEP Daniel Freund said that such such free flights on Qatar's national carreir 'might constitute attempted bribery and should be investigated' (Photo: Spencer Wilmot)

MEPs press EU Commission over Qatari-paid business-class flights

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Pro-transparency MEPs are asking probing questions into possible conflict of interest between a senior EU commission official and Qatar.

The demand follows revelations by Politico Europe that the commission's director-general of transport, Henrik Hololei, had two of his nine free business-class trips on Qatar Airways paid for by Qat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Qatargate? EU parliament's culture of impunity is its own creation
MEPs scramble to declare paid trips post-Qatargate
Is the overwhelming critique of Qatar hypocritical?
German Green MEP Daniel Freund said that such such free flights on Qatar's national carreir 'might constitute attempted bribery and should be investigated' (Photo: Spencer Wilmot)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections