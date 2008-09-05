Ad
euobserver
"This match could lift the obstacles blocking the coming together of two peoples who share a common history," Turkey said (Photo: European Parliament)

EU hails Turkey's 'historic' Armenia visit

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The EU has hailed the decision of Turkish president Abdullah Gul to go to Armenia on Saturday (6 September) as a "historic and highly symbolic visit," expressing hopes that it constitutes a first step in the normalisation of tense relations between the two countries.

Mr Gul's office earlier this week confirmed he had accepted an invitation from his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan to attend a qualifying match for the 2010 World Cup finals between the two nations in Yerevan.

euobserver

