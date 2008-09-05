EU hails Turkey's 'historic' Armenia visit

The EU has hailed the decision of Turkish president Abdullah Gul to go to Armenia on Saturday (6 September) as a "historic and highly symbolic visit," expressing hopes that it constitutes a first step in the normalisation of tense relations between the two countries.

Mr Gul's office earlier this week confirmed he had accepted an invitation from his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan to attend a qualifying match for the 2010 World Cup finals between the two nations in Yerevan.

