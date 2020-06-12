Digital gap: 42% of EU citizens lack basic digital skills

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen made the EU's digital transformation one of the cornerstones of the bloc's recovery strategy post-coronavirus crisis.
While there is a growing need to invest in emerging technologies that shape the modern economy, such as artificial intelligence or robotics, there is still a significant gap concerning basic digital skills.
In 2019, nearly half of the EU population (42 percent) was unable to perform basic tasks such as connect ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.