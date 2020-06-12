Ad
euobserver
“The coronavirus crisis has demonstrated how crucial it is for citizens and businesses to be connected and to be able to interact with each other online,” said the commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager

Digital gap: 42% of EU citizens lack basic digital skills

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen made the EU's digital transformation one of the cornerstones of the bloc's recovery strategy post-coronavirus crisis.

While there is a growing need to invest in emerging technologies that shape the modern economy, such as artificial intelligence or robotics, there is still a significant gap concerning basic digital skills.

In 2019, nearly half of the EU population (42 percent) was unable to perform basic tasks such as connect ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Education in coronavirus times: trial and error
First 100 days: Digital and Green Deal policies hit by crises
New warning on virus apps' digital privacy safeguards
“The coronavirus crisis has demonstrated how crucial it is for citizens and businesses to be connected and to be able to interact with each other online,” said the commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections