The money-laundering scandal wiped more than a third off Danske Bank's shares (Photo: danskebank.com)

Ombudsman slams EU bank watchdog for 'revolving doors'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's banking watchdog should never have allowed its former head to become the chief executive of one of the world's largest financial lobby groups, according to the European Ombusdman.

The verdict against the European Banking Authority (EBA) concerns Adam Farkas, who participated at a board meeting that glossed over the largest money-laundering scandal ever known in Europe.

Farkas was EBA's executive director from 2011 until ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

