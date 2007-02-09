Ad
Mr Barroso: it was the first time the Dutch parliament was visited by an EU commission boss (Photo: European Commission)

Barroso puts pressure on The Hague over EU constitution

by Mark Beunderman, THE HAGUE,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday (8 February) urged the Netherlands to start "moving" towards a compromise on the EU constitution.

Mr Barroso's trip to The Hague, the first-ever visit of a commission president to the Dutch parliament, came just one day after the publication of a new Dutch coalition agreement which says the Netherlands will seek major changes to the EU constitution, which was rejected by Dutch voters in a 2005 referendum.

