Berlusconi and Ukip ally hunting UFOs, Bilderbergers

Italian euro-deputy Mario Borghezio wants the EU to establish a European UFO Centre, thinks that the Bilderberg Group is a secret world government and was once found guilty of setting fire to the possessions of homeless immigrants living under a bridge in Turin.

Some people may consider his views to be those of an eccentric at the very least, but the MEP is also a prominent member of the Lega Nord, which is no fringe group, but rather the far-right political party that is the major coa...