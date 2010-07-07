Ad
Mr Borghezio wants the EU to establish a European UFO Centre (Photo: Wikipedia)

Berlusconi and Ukip ally hunting UFOs, Bilderbergers

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Italian euro-deputy Mario Borghezio wants the EU to establish a European UFO Centre, thinks that the Bilderberg Group is a secret world government and was once found guilty of setting fire to the possessions of homeless immigrants living under a bridge in Turin.

Some people may consider his views to be those of an eccentric at the very least, but the MEP is also a prominent member of the Lega Nord, which is no fringe group, but rather the far-right political party that is the major coa...

