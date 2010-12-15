Ad
euobserver
Next year's budget will be worth €126.5 billion (Photo: Fotolia)

One EU budget battle closes, another prepares to open

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A long-running battle over the EU's 2011 budget has drawn to a close after MEPs backed a recently revised spending plan that foresees a 2.9 percent expenditure increase on this year's figure.

Euro deputies approved the spending plan by 508 votes to 141 in a Strasbourg plenary session on Wednesday (15 December), also pledging their support for a new petition procedure that will enable one million European citizens to call for EU action in a particular area.

A series of 11th-hour ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Next year's budget will be worth €126.5 billion (Photo: Fotolia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections