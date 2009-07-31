EU rules out airline bans for suspected swine flu patients

Airlines may not casually prevent potential swine flu sufferers from boarding an aircraft, the European Commission has said, pointing out that sick passengers should get extra compensation if not allowed on a plane.
The message from the EU's key regulator came in a list of advice for passengers for the vacation period, published on Thursday (30 July), just as the commission itself is due to set off for the last summer break.
But the warning is also indirectly addressed to airlines...
