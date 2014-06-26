French centre-right weighs up a Sarkozy return

With a ruling Socialist party deserted by voters and a deeply unpopular president, the centre-right opposition (UMP) should be in a position to benefit. But that is far from the case.

Already undermined by a leadership crisis since Nicolas Sarkozy lost the presidential election in 2012, the UMP is now fighting for survival.

France has been bemused by the extent of the conflict within the UMP that has sapped the party of its political strength and distracted it from focusing on se...