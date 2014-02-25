Ad
euobserver
Only 1% of criminal assets end up being confiscated in Europe (Photo: ljlphotography)

EU to donate criminal assets to charity

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Criminal suspects who flee the country or who are ill could still have their illicit assets confiscated and donated to charity under new rules endorsed by the European Parliament.

The bill, voted through by euro-deputies in Strasbourg on Tuesday (25 February), lays out new rules on freezing and confiscating proceeds of crime.

Romanian centre-right MEP Monica Macovei, the parliament’s lead negotiator on the file, described it as a “win-win” situation.

“Citizens win, there wo...

euobserver

