euobserver
Mr Kirkhope inspects cheese during a visit to a creamery in northern England (Photo: kirkhope.org.uk)

Tory MEP to co-chair EU parliament group

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The anti-federalist European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the EU parliament is preparing to elect a British co-leader to share power with its Polish chief.

British Conservative MEP Timothy Kirkhope already does the co-chair job "informally," but his role is to be formalised under a proposal likely to be voted on by the group in late September, ECR spokesman James Hultum told EUobserver.

Mr Kirkhope is a 65-year-old lawyer from Newcastle-upon-Tyne in northeast Englan...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

