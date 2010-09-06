Tory MEP to co-chair EU parliament group

The anti-federalist European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the EU parliament is preparing to elect a British co-leader to share power with its Polish chief.

British Conservative MEP Timothy Kirkhope already does the co-chair job "informally," but his role is to be formalised under a proposal likely to be voted on by the group in late September, ECR spokesman James Hultum told EUobserver.

Mr Kirkhope is a 65-year-old lawyer from Newcastle-upon-Tyne in northeast Englan...