EP chief to quiz Le Pen on voting fraud

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is going to be heard by the European Parliament president next week over allegations of voting fraud in the assembly.

A meeting between the National Front leader and Martin Schulz could take place next Wednesday (16 December) during the plenary session in Strasbourg.

Sources in the Parliament told EUobserver the date of the meeting still has to be confirmed. Le Pen's office said her planning would depend on the results of Sunday's regional el...