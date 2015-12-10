Ad
euobserver
Dutch MEP De Graaff (l) admitted he voted on behalf of Le Pen (r) (Photo: European Parliament)

EP chief to quiz Le Pen on voting fraud

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is going to be heard by the European Parliament president next week over allegations of voting fraud in the assembly.

A meeting between the National Front leader and Martin Schulz could take place next Wednesday (16 December) during the plenary session in Strasbourg.

Sources in the Parliament told EUobserver the date of the meeting still has to be confirmed. Le Pen's office said her planning would depend on the results of Sunday's regional el...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Le Pen becomes group leader in EU parliament
Far-right claims to be France's first party after elections
Dutch far-right MEP in hot water after voting for Le Pen
Dutch MEP De Graaff (l) admitted he voted on behalf of Le Pen (r) (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections