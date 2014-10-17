Schadenfreude and fire-walking in the EP

There was outright glee in the EP on Thursday (16 October). It was time to dust off everyone’s favourite German word for pleasure in the misfortune of others.

It came with news that Ukip’s eurosceptic party in the European Parliament had fallen apart due to the defection of one MEP. From Latvia. For reasons not yet fully clear, but possibly to do with Kazakhstan.

It was enough to eclipse (*almost, briefly) the news that we might get a qualified fire-walker in the next European C...