UN report calls for 'technological change' on global warming

International climate scientists warn the world must shift away from fossil intensive energy production amid recent proposals by the European Commission to phase out subsidies for renewables.

In a report out on Sunday (13 April), the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says global emissions of greenhouse gases have risen to unprecedented levels.

Greenhouse gas releases were higher between 2000 and 2010 than they have ever been in human history, it notes.

“C...