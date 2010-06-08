Ad
euobserver
The Russian gas giant is trying to improve its image via sports sponsorships (Photo: Joffley)

EU officials distance themselves from Gazprom stunt

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Current and former top EU officials on Monday (7 June) denied that they have any connection with Gazprom in a yachting project which has been flying the EU flag for the past six years but which is now sponsored by the Russian firm.

The EU-flagged boat "Esimit Europa 2" is to be launched on Thursday (10 June) in Cannes at an event hosted by Gazprom chief Alexei Miller and will take part in eight regattas this year. On its inner sail, the logo of the Russian gas company features prominen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The Russian gas giant is trying to improve its image via sports sponsorships (Photo: Joffley)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections