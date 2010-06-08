EU officials distance themselves from Gazprom stunt

Current and former top EU officials on Monday (7 June) denied that they have any connection with Gazprom in a yachting project which has been flying the EU flag for the past six years but which is now sponsored by the Russian firm.

The EU-flagged boat "Esimit Europa 2" is to be launched on Thursday (10 June) in Cannes at an event hosted by Gazprom chief Alexei Miller and will take part in eight regattas this year. On its inner sail, the logo of the Russian gas company features prominen...