Brussels preparing for reshuffle of top jobs

With over six months to go before the selection of a new European Commission and uncertainty on the Lisbon treaty looming over the process, speculation is in any case mounting over who will take the top jobs in Brussels for the next five years.

The current European Commission president, Portugal's Jose Manuel Barroso, has publicly said he wants a second term, with several colleagues also keen to stay on.

French justice commissioner Jacques Barrot, UK trade chief Catherine Ashton,...